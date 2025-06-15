AOA welcomes Neelam’s appointment as SAA chairman

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has welcomed the appointment of John Neelam as the new chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA).

AOA president Taba Tedir expressed optimism that Neelam’s appointment would bring new energy and vision to the SAA.

“We look forward to working closely with him to achieve excellence in sports,” Tedir said.

AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said that the AOA, the apex sports body of the state, has expectations from the new chairman, including promotion of sports, enhanced focus on developing sports infrastructure, and nurturing young talent.

He also emphasized the need for partnerships with national and international sports organizations to bring expertise and resources to the state.

The AOA thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his leadership and support to the sports fraternity, expressing confidence that under Neelam’s chairmanship, the SAA would achieve significant milestones.