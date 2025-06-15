APLA observes World Blood Donor Day

[ Harshwardhan Pillai ]

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) launched its golden jubilee celebrations on a meaningful and humanitarian note by observing World Blood Donor Day here on Saturday.

The event, held at the Assembly premises, was jointly organized by Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, in collaboration with the Assembly. The focus was to honour voluntary blood donors and raise awareness about the urgent need for more systematic blood collection and storage facilities in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor attended the event and took part in a special felicitation ceremony where more than 20 individuals and institutions were recognized for their continuous contributions to blood donation and voluntary service.

A key figure in the state’s blood donation movement, Dr Kaling Jerang, senior pathologist at Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Bakin Pertin General Hospital, who also serves as the president of Seva Bharati Pasighat region, highlighted the challenges and demands related to blood supply in Arunachal Pradesh.

He pointed out that Itanagar and the surrounding areas require approximately 300 units of blood daily, while the available storage capacity remains extremely limited.

Currently, only two major blood banks operate within the Itanagar Capital Region – at RK Mission Hospital and the TRIHMS.

Dr Jerang, speaking on behalf of both Seva Bharati and Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, presented three major proposals to the state government. Firstly, he urged departments to observe Blood Donors Day annually through calendarized donation drives, which would normalize voluntary blood donation among the government workforce. Secondly, he proposed the introduction of mobile blood collection vans to reach people who are willing to donate but are constrained by time or travel limitations. Lastly, he emphasized the need to expand storage facilities in hospitals to ensure adequate stock and rapid access during emergencies.

The programme also acknowledged individuals with rare and valuable blood groups, such as B-, AB-, and O-. Some of the standout names among the donors were Budi Chatung (A+), Boria Martin (A-), Phassang Chefa (A-), Padi Yaming (A-), Tadam Ruti (B), Hage Cheda (B+), and Satam Tahar (O-). Their continued commitment to donating blood over the years was praised as a symbol of true public service.

In addition to individual donors, several institutions were honoured for their unwavering support towards blood donation campaigns. These included the capital police, PTC Banderdewa, 12th Battalion NDRF Hollongi, 138 Battalion CRPF Itanagar, the state NSS Cell of the Higher and Technical Education Directorate, ITBP Khating Hill, and the RKMH and TRIHMS blood banks. The Arunachal Life Saving Foundation was specially recognized for its consistent grassroots outreach and medical coordination.

The event also paid tribute to the founding members of Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh, established in 1998. The first executive board included Wanki Lowang as president, Naresh Glow and Yowa Yajo as vice presidents, and Tai Tagak as general secretary. Other founding members included Dr B Natung, DrByabang Rana, engineers Tage Taki and Tana Nikam, and Yane Pulu.

Many among them were social workers, doctors, and government service officers who voluntarily laid the foundation for community health movements in the state.

Former minister Phosum Khimhun was awarded posthumously. The award was received by his widow Dr Mekcha Khimhun, zonal malaria officer for the eastern zone.

Mein in his address termed blood donation “one of the highest forms of humanitarian service” and lauded the selfless efforts of individuals who donate blood to save lives. “It is a humbling experience to honour and appreciate those engaged in this noble mission of saving lives through blood donation,” he said.

He urged citizens, particularly the youths, to donate blood regularly, underscoring the lifesaving impact of this simple yet profound act of service.

Highlighting the government’s commitment under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, he informed that trauma centres and blood banks have been set up in district hospitals across the state to reduce mortality caused by lack of timely access to blood units.

Echoing Dr Jerang’s sentiments, Mein announced three key initiatives – to institutionalise blood donation drives by incorporating them into the government’s official calendar of events; to establish a dedicated blood bank facility in the state capital;and to launch a mobile blood bank to enhance accessibility and outreach across the state.

Mein commended Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh and Arunachal Life Saving Foundation for organising a mass blood donation camp in the state capital, and thanked healthcare workers, armed forces personnel, and all organisations and individuals involved in the campaign.

The DCM specially acknowledged the contributions of Ramesh Jeke, chairman of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, for his commitment to the cause of voluntary blood donation.

Minister Wangki Lowang and several MLAs were also present on the occasion, which also witnessed the participation of a cross-section of society, including healthcare professionals, members of the armed forces, NGOs, CBOs, volunteers, and dignitaries.

Blood donation camp organised (hage duyu)

In Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, 10 units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Hari Youths Organization (HYO), in collaboration with the blood centre of Gyati Takka General Hospital, on Saturday to mark the World Blood Donor Day.

HYO secretary Hage Duyu emphasised the importance of regular blood donation, stating that it not only saves lives but also provides an opportunity for regular pathological check-ups. He encouraged youths to come forward and donate blood, highlighting its significance in saving precious lives.

Blood Bank Officer Dr Hage Yubey expressed gratitude to the HYO, especially its president Gyati Obing, for making the World Blood Donor Day celebration a success with their active participation and cooperation. (With input from DCM’s PR Cell)