Army organises ex-servicemen rally

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 14 Jun: The Indian Army organized a grand ex-servicemen rally at the golf course here in West Kameng district on Saturday to honour the sacrifices of war heroes, ex-servicemen, and their families.

Governor KT Parnaik, who attended the event, expressed deep gratitude to the veer naris and their families for the sacrifices made by their loved ones. He highlighted Arunachal’s unity in diversity, noting, “With 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, the mutual cooperation among them sets an example for the nation.”

He urged ex-servicemen and the authorities to collaborate in combating the drug menace, and emphasized the need for volunteer-driven efforts to address waste disposal for a cleaner, developed Arunachal. He praised the ex-servicemen, stating, “You are still a true soldier without uniforms, and contributing significantly to nation-building.”

4 Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh emphasized the rally’s purpose, saying, “This event strengthens the Army’s bond with ex-servicemen and their families. Your presence reflects your love for the Army, and we share the same emotions.”

He expressed pride in the ex-servicemen’s contributions to nation-building.

5 Mountain Brigade GOC Maj Gen KS Gerewaladded, “We are honoured to have our former soldiers, veer naris, and veer matas with us. The soldier in you continues to inspire serving personnel. Your passion and discipline will always remain immortal.”

The event began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rupa War Memorial, where the governor and other dignitaries paid tributes to the nation’s heroes.

The rally featured felicitation of veer naris, veer matas, and veterans by the governor. Facilities such as CSD canteens, free medical camps, and government stalls were provided for ex-servicemen and their families.

Rajya Sainik Board Director RD Mosobi outlined various benefits and facilities available to ex-servicemen and their families.

The event was attended also by Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay, Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu, and administrative officers from Bomdila and Rupa, including Rupa ADC Lobsang Tseten.