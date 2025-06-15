Cleanliness drives organised

DAPORIJO, 14 Jun: The Cherom Welfare Society, Hechi Welfare Society, Apatani Society and the New Market Welfare Association organised cleanliness and plantation drives in their adopted areas here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

At the initiative of the district administration, various CBOs and Tagin clan-based organisations have adopted colonies for their upkeep for a year.

Participating in the drives, DC Tasso Gambo urged the residents of Daporijo to cooperate with the mission.

“One day Daporijo will be one of the model districts of the state in terms of cleanliness,” he said, and lauded the clan-based organizations for conducting such drives every Saturday. (DIPRO)