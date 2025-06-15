Drive against stray cattle

YAZALI, 14 Jun: A team of government officials led by Yazali Circle Officer John Diru conducted a drive against stray and unclaimed cattle in the Yazali area in Keyi Panyor district on Saturday.

The team comprised officials from the district administration, the Police Department, and the Veterinary Department.

The drive was carried out in strict compliance with directives issued by the deputy commissioner to address the growing concerns over stray and unclaimed cattle which have been posing significant risks to public safety, traffic movement, and agricultural activities in the region.

As per the order, owners of the captured cattle are required to claim their animals within 24 hours of impoundment. Failing this, the animals will be auctioned in accordance with the legal provisions of the Cattle Trespass Act, 1873.

The district administration urged cattle owners to take proper responsibility for their livestock and avoid allowing them to roam freely. Such drives will continue in the future to maintain public order and safeguard community interests, said an official release.