Tani Language Foundation members attend SEALS meeting in Bali

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Members of the Tani Language Foundation (TLF) presented new research on the Tani language family “through the lens of youth engagement and perspective” at the 34th annual meeting of the prestigious Southeast Asian Linguistics Society (SEALS), held from 11-13 Junein Bali, Indonesia.

The SEALS is widely recognized as the premier forum for the study of the languages of Southeast Asia, the TLF informed in a release on Saturday.

The Tani languages, spoken by indigenous communities across Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions, are among the least documented in Southeast Asia. By foregrounding the voices and experiences of Tani-speaking youths, the TLF’s presentation illuminated both the challenges and opportunities inherent in language revitalization efforts.

The team presented insights into how young speakers balance traditional linguistic heritage with modern education and digital media, and cited examples of how social media storytelling and community workshops are breathing new life into Tani language usage. The team also highlighted recommendations for local and regional stakeholders on integrating youth perspectives into formal language planning and education, it said.

“These findings underscore the urgent need to involve young community members not merely as subjects of study, but as active agents of linguistic continuity,” the foundation added.

Established over three decades ago, the SEALS has become the cornerstone of scholarly exchange on Southeast Asian languages. Each year, the conference convenes leading linguists, anthropologists, educators, and community activists from around the globe.

The SEALS’ rigorous peerreview process ensures that only the highest-quality research is presented, and its rotating host venues – this year’s being the vibrant academic milieu of Bali – fosterscrosscultural dialogue and collaborative partnerships.

“Our invitation to present at SEALS 34 is a testament to the growing recognition of the Tani languages on the international stage,” the TLF said.

The presentations were made by Hariprasad Doley, a linguistic student at JNU Delhi, working on the TibetoBurman linguistics, whose work on phonological reconstruction has informed understanding of the Tani language evolution.Another presentation was made by Alessandro David from University of Florida, USA, who is a linguistic student whose sociolinguistic research on youth language practices provides a critical framework for analyzing how modern Tani speakers navigate multilingual environments.

“Their combined expertise ensured that our session both met SEALS’ exacting academic standards and spoke directly to the lived experiences of Tani communities,” the TLF said.