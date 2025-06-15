Missing dentist’s family points out discrepancies

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Welcoming the Lohit district police’s statement that they are investigating from every angle the disappearance of Guwahati-based dentist Dr Debanjib Kumar Sharmah, who disappeared from a resort near the Parshuram Kund area in Lohit district on 31 May, the family of the missing doctor on Saturday pointed out a few inconsistencies.

“We are particularly perplexed by the recent mention of CCTV footage being reviewed, which contradicts what was shared directly with us by Basan Tayeng, the owner of Tulow Resort. Tayeng informed the family that a power outage had rendered the CCTV system

inoperative at the time. This conflicting information has left the family confused and increasingly anxious,” the family said in a statement.

“Further, the theory that Dr Sharmah’s cottage may have been washed away is not only irrelevant but misleading. The structure remained intact well after his disappearance. If it had indeed been swept away, how were all his belongings, including his mobile phone, wallet, bike keys, and professional camera, recovered from the room, as noted in the FIR?” the family asked.

“We had also requested to see any footage that might confirm his exit from the premises. Unfortunately, no such footage was made available to us,” it added.

While clarifying that it is not levelling accusations at any individual or agency, the family said that “these discrepancies and speculative narratives only deepen our uncertainty and pain, making the search for truth and closure all the more difficult.”

It appealed to the authorities to continue the investigation with renewed focus and complete transparency. “All possible angles must be explored, and no conclusion should be drawn unless supported by verifiable facts,” the family said.