Heatwave advisory issued to stay safe

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Amid soaring temperatures and a forecast of continued heatwave conditions, the ICR administration has advised people to take precautionary measures, including drinking sufficient water frequently, even if not thirsty, to stay safe and minimize health risks.

The people have been advised to wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting, and porous cotton clothes, use protective goggles, an umbrella or hat, and shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.

It advised people to use oral rehydration salts (ORS) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk, which help rehydrate the body.

“If you feel faint or ill, seek medical attention immediately,” it advised.

The administration also suggested to owners to keep their animals in shaded areas and provide them with plenty of water.

The advisory suggested keeping homes cool by using curtains, shutters, or sunshades, opening windows at night, utilizing fans, wearing damp clothing, and taking frequent cold-water baths.

People working outdoors have been advised to use a hat or umbrella and

apply a damp cloth to their head, neck, face, and limbs.

It advised people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 11 AM and 3 PM, and to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is very high.

“Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 PM. Also, avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body,” it said.

It advised parents, guardians and owners to never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

In case of sunstroke, the people have been advised to move the individual to a cool, shaded area, wipe them with a wet cloth or frequently splash their body with water, and pour normal-temperature water on their head to lower body temperature.

For heatwave-related assistance, the administration advised people to contact Dr Giri Tali at 8837416681. (DIPRO)