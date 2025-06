ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Yajik Hillang from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a gold medal in the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, 2025, held in Thimphu, Bhutan.

She clinched the gold in the women’s model physique category (up to 155 cm) event.

Hillang also won a bronze medal in the women’s swimsuit physique category in the same event.

The championship, organized by the Bhutan Bodybuilding Association, was held from 11 to 15 June.