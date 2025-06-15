APC, APUWJ mourn demise of scribe’s mother

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Mechi Rimo Neri, the mother of Topan Rimo Neri, CEO of The Spark news portal.

Late Mechi Rimo Neri breathed her last at around 12:15 pm on Saturday due to cardiac-related complications. She hailed from Fengche village in East Kameng district, and is survived by her husband, Por Rimo Neri, five sons and two daughters.

In a condolence message, APC President Dodum Yangfo said losing a parent is an irreplaceable loss.

“On behalf of the Arunachal Press Club, I extend our deepest condolences to our colleague Topan Rimo Neri and his family, and we stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

Echoing similar sentiments, APUWJ President Amar Sangno said that the entire journalist fraternity of the state mourns the loss of late Neri.

“We share the sorrow of our dear friend and media colleague. The APUWJ offers prayers and strength to the family to bear this immense loss with courage,” he said.

Members of the APC and the APUWJ conveyed their heartfelt condolences and prayed for strength and solace to the grieving family.