MLA provides cash incentives to IAS aspirants

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 15 Jun: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering continued his support towards educational empowerment by extending financial assistance to three IAS aspirants from his constituency who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2025.

Ering, accompanied by Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo,handed over a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh each to three candidates in a function conducted in the ADC’s office chamber here on Sunday. The candidates’ parents received the cash incentives on behalf of their sons.

Elkanah Modi from Rayang village and Bambom Perme of Ruksin, both engineering graduates, qualified the examination in their second attempt.

Dr Zing Messar of Mirem village, who has already cracked the IAS exam and is presently serving under the IRS but reappeared and passed the preliminary examination, was also given the cash incentive under the MLA’s scholarship programme.

It may be recalled that Ering launched the scholarship scheme in 2019 for IAS aspirants from his constituency, which supports free coaching and procurement of learning material to appear in the UPSC (CSE) examination.

He supports five graduates from his constituency to appear in the country’s most prestigious competitive examination.

Enuk Libang, an assistant professor of Pasighat JN College is conducting the scholarship programme as its coordinator.

Besides the IAS programme, Ering has also been sponsoring a scholarship programme for ‘meritorious intermediates’ and helping them to appear in different competitive examinations (undergraduate).

“This effort is a morale boost to the meritorious students of my area and to help them appear for the UPSC examination without financial constraints. I will continue my efforts to support meritorious students in becoming IAS officers who can guide the next generation on the right path,” Ering said, adding that the local administration and elected leaders are supporting him in this endeavour.