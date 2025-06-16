PHE&WS dept working to restore water supply in Keyi Panyor dist

YACHULI, 15 Jun: Following unprecedented damage to water supply infrastructure caused by heavy rains and landslides from 28-31 May, the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE&WS) Department has been actively working to restore services across Keyi Panyor district.

While damage to the Dem water system occurred earlier on 24 April, the major impact across the region disrupted supply to over 30 villages, including Neelam, Pania, Yazali, Deed, Talo, Yachuli town, and Upper Yachuli areas like Taba, Peet, and Tajgi.

With strong support from Village Water & Sanitation Committees, panchayat leaders, and local residents, temporary restoration

has been completed in several areas like Yazali, Pitapool, Neelam, and Delipeji. Volunteers provided physical labour and food for workers, significantly speeding up the process.

In severely affected areas such as Upper Yachuli and parts of Yachuli town, private water tankers have been arranged. The Yachuli MLA visited the worst-hit Paramputu circle and initiated a joint effort involving the Highway Department, PHE&WS, DDMO, and local leaders. Two JCBs from the Highway contractor are helping clear debris for faster pipe restoration.

Most areas have now regained water supply, with full restoration in Upper Yachuli and Tago expected within the next 15-20 days.