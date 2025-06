A high-level monitoring committee, comprising Naharlagun DACO Ibom Tao, Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo, PWD Daporijo Division EE Lardik Kare, and others inspected the under-construction Tagore Cultural Complex in Lida in Daporijo on Monday. The project was sanctioned by the union Culture Ministry in 2018-19. Tao directed the firm/agency concerned to complete the project within a month and furnish relevant documents for further action. (DIPRO)