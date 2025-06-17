Finishing course prog for ITI graduates

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: In a step to enhance the employability and market readiness of trainees graduating from seven Industrial Training Institutes(ITI), the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Department on Monday launched a weeklong comprehensive ‘finishing course programme’ for the graduating trainees.

This initiative aims to equip outgoing trainees with essential life skills and soft skills to ensure that they are prepared for workforce demands while also fostering entrepreneurial capabilities. The interactive sessions with practical insights have been curated to give trainees’ valuable insights, real-world expertise, and hands-on training to help the trainees understand current industry trends and employer expectations, the department informed in a release.

Expanding over a week, the finishing course has been designed to cover key topics such as digital literacy, basic financial literacy, government entrepreneurship schemes, employee rights & benefits, job interview preparation, resume writing and higher education options for this year’s graduating trainees.

Expert sessions are being conducted by professionals nominated from institutions such as the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), State Bank of India (SBI), National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), the Labour & Employment Department, and government polytechnic.

“The subject-wise expertise will provide trainees with necessary preparation to thrive in today’s competitive job market, aligning with the SDE Department’s vision of empowering trainees with improved skills and knowledge. The department believes that beyond technical expertise, trainees must also develop communication skills, professional ethics, adaptability, and financial awareness, all of which are integrated into the finishing course curriculum,” the department said.

The finishing course represents a strategic step towards holistic skill development, aiming to equip youths not only with technical expertise but also with the life skills and awareness to sustain themselves in a fast-changing and dynamic economy. “As the programme unfolds, participating trainees will walk away better equipped, more confident, and fully prepared to take on job opportunities, higher studies, or self-employment ventures,” it said.

These types of finishing course are expected to lay the foundation for further expansion in the coming years, with plans to extend the initiative to more ITIs, vocational training centres, and skill development hubs across Arunachal Pradesh with the larger vision of empowering youths through education, innovation, and skill-building, it added.