BCPS organises talk on Dalai Lama’s book

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 17 Jun: A discussion on the globally acclaimed and widely read latest book by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Voice for the Voiceless, alongside a presentation on the life of Gyalwa Tsewang Gyatso, the 6th Dalai Lama, was organised by the Buddhist Culture Preservation Society (BCPS) at the Ashwaghosh Library of the GRL monastery here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Department of Karmik & Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA) Field Director Thupten Kalden served as the resource person of the event. Emphasizing the global significance of the book, which was published on 11 March, 2025, Kalden highlighted its wide celebration across international forums.

Kalden presented a chapter-wise elucidation of Voice for the Voiceless, focusing on the political history of Tibet and the Chinese communist regime’s occupation of the region. He spoke extensively about His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s enduring efforts toward peaceful and non-violent political engagement, especially the Middle Way approach that seeks genuine autonomy for Tibet within the framework of the People’s Republic of China.

He also addressed the contentious issue of the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, which the Chinese authorities continue to interfere with irrationally. Kalden underlined how, despite ongoing struggles for freedom and human rights, the Dalai Lama has emerged as a global champion of compassion, peace, and universal human values.

The talk also touched upon the four core commitments of the Dalai Lama: promotion of human values, promotion of inter-religious harmony, preservation of Tibetan culture, language, and environment, and preservation and promotion of the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism.

A presentation was delivered on the life and legacy of the 6th Dalai Lama, who was born in Tawang. The presentation highlighted his deep spiritual and cultural connection with the people of Tawang and West Kameng districts. Celebrated as a literary giant, the 6th Dalai Lama is widely revered for his lyrical compositions, which continue to inspire through songs performed across various countries.

The programme was moderated by Bomdila Buddhist Society (BBS) literary secretary Dr Tashi Phuntso. Attendees included monks, students, local residents, retired officials, and executive members of the BBS, led by its secretary Dr Dechen Doka and co-secretary Tashi Tsering.

During the interactive session, participants actively engaged and posed thoughtful questions.

Voice for the Voiceless, a 272-page memoir of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, chronicles his 75-year non-violent struggle for Tibet’s freedom and cultural survival under Chinese rule. The book offers a deeply personal and definitive account of his life’s mission – from being recognized as a spiritual leader at the age of two to his eventual exile in India, and decades of negotiation and advocacy for peace.