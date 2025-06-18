BJP organises zonal seminar to mark 11 years of ‘seva, sushasan, garib kalyan’

NAMSAI, 17 Jun: The state BJP on Tuesday organized a zonal seminar at the multipurpose cultural hall here in Namsai district to mark 11 years of ‘Seva, sushasan, garib kalyan’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and nine years of people-centric governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state.

The event highlighted the drastic transformation of Arunachal Pradesh in the last decade, driven by inclusive development, grassroots empowerment, and transparent governance, said a release issued by BJP’s media department.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein elaborated the remarkable journey of 11 years of seva, sushasan, and garib kalyan, reaffirming the state’s commitment to the development mantra of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas’.

He also highlighted various developmental activities initiated in the state and urged party workers to “carry the initiatives forward at the grassroots level.”

Assam MP and Vikshit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in his address emphasized the twin vision of ‘Sashakt Bharat, Surakshit Bharat’, underscoring Arunachal’s growing role in shaping a strong and secure India.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao shed light on the broader concept of Viksit Bharat, stressing the responsibility of every citizen in nation-building and the Northeast’s pivotal role in the journey toward a developed India.

State BJP vice president Junty Singpho outlined the aims and objectives of the event, reiterating the BJP’s unwavering commitment to service, good governance, and the welfare of the underprivileged.

District BJP president Ningroo Ong Maio also spoke.

Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, state BJP general secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom, party leaders and workers from across the district also attended the programme.

Earlier, all participants observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.