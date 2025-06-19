Missing dentist’s mother seeks SIT probe

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: The mother of missing dentist Dr Debanjib Sharmah has sought investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) and has urged the government to constitute an SIT team at the earliest.

Dr Debanjib Kumar Sharmah, a Guwahati-based dentist, went missing from Tulow Resort near Parshuram Kund area in Lohit district on the morning of 31 May. In a statement, the mother of the 45-year-old missing dentist, Pranati Sharmah, dismissed the drowning theory and said an SIT investigation is needed to unearth the truth.

“With nearly three weeks passed, there is no breakthrough. No CCTV footage, no eyewitness, no recovered body, and yet police keep repeating ‘drowning’ as if that ends the case. How can this be considered a complete investigation? Every life matters, and every family deserves answers. Why hasn’t an SIT been formed?” questioned Pranati Sharmah.

She also disagreed with the drowning theory. “I know my son. He would never go near water if there was even a 1% risk, especially if someone had warned him. He’s not a child who can’t assess danger. His helmet, knee guards, and other protective gear were all found in his hotel room. That alone gives ample proof of his cautious nature,” she said.

Further, she alleged that the police are in a rush to wrap up the case. “Just two days after his disappearance, they returned his belongings – phone, wallet, helmet, everything. The police seemed more focused on handing things over than investigating thoroughly. It felt rushed, as if they had already closed the chapter. But my son is not a file to be wrapped up and forgotten,” she added.

The Lohit district police have said that they are investigating the case of the missing dentist from every angle. Dr Debanjib Kumar Sharmah had been staying at the resort

near the Lohit river, which had been experiencing rising water levels due to heavy rainfall when he went missing.

The resort’s staff had advised the guests to vacate the premises for safety reasons. Dr Sharmah reportedly left the resort at around 8 am on 31 May and has not been heard from since. His belongings – including his motorcycle, camera, leg guards, and identification cards – were found undisturbed in his room.