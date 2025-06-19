Need for robust, responsive administrative framework: DCM

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday emphasised the need for a robust and responsive administrative framework to meet the aspirations of a rapidly developing Arunachal Pradesh.

He said this after inaugurating the subdivisional office of the Water Resources Department (WRD) in Chongkham and the WRD junior engineer’s office in Wakro.

Funded under RE, the new offices will facilitate better coordination and effective field survey, and will boost the morale of the officials.

“Decentralisation is the key to ensuring that development reaches the last mile. By empowering field offices with better infrastructure, we are accelerating the pace of execution and responsiveness,” the DCM said.

During the visit, the DCM also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects under the WRD. The WRD executive engineer delivered a presentation on various projects.

Mein urged the district administration and the heads of departments to adopt an output-oriented, professional work culture, marked by discipline, efficiency, and a service-driven mindset.

The DCM was accompanied by MP Tapir Gao, Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Lohit ZPC Dasulu Krishikro, Namsai DC CR Khampa, ZPM Jenia Namchoom, Namsai SP S Thinley, and government officials. (DCM’s PR Cell)