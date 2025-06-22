210 kgs of ganja seized, 3 arrested in major drug bust

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Police has seized over 210 kgs of ganja and arrested three persons in East Kameng district, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The operation began on 15 June, when police arrested Passang Doka, a resident of Transport Colony, Seppa, for the illegal possession of 5.01 kgs of ganja, East Kameng Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom said.

He said the seizure was made during a house search conducted in the presence of Seppa Executive Magistrate Tashi Thongdok and independent witnesses.

A case was registered at the Seppa police station under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, Doka revealed that the contraband was sourced from Tsering Phuntso, a resident of Kalaktang area in West Kameng district, the SP said.

Based on this input, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Mibom Yirang, and other personnel proceeded to Kalaktang on 187 June, under the supervision of the SP.

With assistance from the police in Kalaktang and in the presence of Kalaktang Executive Magistrate Pema Dorjee, Phuntso was nabbed near Rangthangzorpam village and a gunny bag containing suspected ganja was seized from his possession.

A follow-up search at the residence of Yeshi Wangdi in Rangthangzorpam led to the recovery of nine more gunny bags containing ganja. The total quantity of contraband seized in the operation was approximately 210 kgs, estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakhs in the illegal market.

Phuntso (23) and Wangdi (29) were also arrested for their active role in the trafficking network, the officer said.

The investigation is ongoing to trace other members of the syndicate, the SP added. (PTI)