Silicon factory CEO issues clarification over pollution concerns

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Jun: M/s Aether Alloys LLP – a ferro-silicon manufacturing unit running from the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in Niglok near Ruksin town in East Siang district – has issued clarification with regard to the allegation of environmental pollution raised by nearby villagers.

The clarification came after villagers of Niglok, Ralung, Norlung and Linka submitted a written complaint to the East Siang DC and the higher-ups of the state’s Industry Department, alleging that the silicon factory is creating air and water pollution in the locality, and called for shifting the industrial unit to an isolated place.

Following the public allegation, IndustriesCommissioner Saugat Biswas, along with top ranking officials of Industry, Trade & Commerce and Skill Development Departments, visited the Niglok IGC in the last week of April this year and assured the local villagers that a meeting would be convened with the State Pollution Control Board and directives would be passed to take necessary measures after examining the rate of pollution caused by the factory.

Later, the National Green Tribunal took suo motucognizance of pollution from the silicon factory running from the IGC.

Issuing clarification, Aether Alloys LLP chief executive officer (CEO) Niraj Sharma claimed that all necessary measures have been taken from their end to control air pollution posed by the industrial unit.

“Smoke and dust were emitted from the ferro-silicon manufacturing unit during the stabilization period. But emission of smoke has been controlled after installation of devices as per instruction of the State’s Pollution Control Board and now it is now a smokeless plant,” the CEO said.

The CEO further clarified that devices such as air quality monitor and dust level monitor have been installed at the plant to prevent emission of pollutants.

PRO of the silicon manufacturing unit, Tommy Paron, sought help from the elected leaders, requesting them to organize public meetings to make the local people aware of their pollution-mitigation policy.