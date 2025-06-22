55th death anniversary of Dr Daying Ering observed

PASIGHAT, 21 Jun: The 55th death anniversary of late Dr Daying Ering was observed at his resting place here in East Siang district on Saturday, with heartfelt tributes paid to the architect of modern Arunachal Pradesh by members of Oting-Oyin and Asung-Osak, comprising descendent of late TaadiEring and late Susok Tasung Ering. The members had earlier organised a social service at the cemetery of the late leader.

Ering, an architect of modern Arunachal, is survived by two daughters and two sons. His son Ninong Ering is currently serving as the Pasighat West MLA, while his daughter Ponung Ering Angu is a retired joint direct of the WCD department. She is a writer of repute and a member of the APLS East Siang unit.

Dr Daying Ering was born on 11 December 1929 in Runne village near Pasighat in 1929. He started his career in the Indian Frontier Administrative Service. Later, in 1963, he was nominated as a member of the Lok Sabha from the NEFA by the president of India. He was later appointed as parliament secretary and a deputy minister in the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

In 1964, he chaired the Ering Commission, an investigative body looking into

governmental decentralization. The commission’s report in 1965 recommended a four-tier system of local government, and heavily influenced the adoption of the panchayati raj system.

He passed away on 21 June, 1970 at the Arunachal Bhavan in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in East Siang district is named after him. Other places and institutions named after him include the Daying Ering College of Teachers’ Education, Daying Ering Memorial Middle School, Daying Ering Memorial Higher Secondary School Pasighat, Daying Ering Wildlife Foundation Eco-Development Society, and Daying Ering Colony. (DIPRO)