Laki Sangno clinches gold at Bali Open Submission Grappling C’ship

Staff Reporter

BALI, 22 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh’ 22-year-old MMA sensation Laki Weshi Sangno has clinched gold at the Bali Open Submission Grappling Championship held in Canggu, Indonesia, becoming the first Indian to top the podium at this year’s edition of the tournament.

Competing in the adult No-Gi category, Sangno, a native of Weshi village in East Kameng district, submitted United Kingdom’s Yermie in the final bout with a rear-naked choke.

Sangno defeated George G from Jamaica in the first bout and subsequently finished Dlan, a native Indonesian fighter, in the second round to face UK’s Yermie for the gold.

Sangno sealed the victory in extra time of the 6-minute bout, drawing applause from international coaches and spectators.

Hosted by the Bali BJJ Federation, the championship is known for its ‘submission-only’ format, which eliminates point-scoring and focuses solely on finishes – making every match a true test of grappling skill and endurance.

The event attracted top talents from around the world, featuring in Gi and No-Gi brackets across age groups.