AAPWU urges govt to restore surveyor posts

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (AAPWU) has appealed to the state government to restore the 50 abolished surveyors’ posts in the PWD.

In a memorandum to the chief minister, the union stated that the posts were abolished following the upgradation of the posts to junior engineer.

The union said that the move has severely impacted casual and contingency surveyors, as well as ITI pass-outs.

“Casual and contingency surveyors are the worst affected, with many having given years of dedicated service with the hope of regularization or permanent recruitment. The decision has particularly increased unemployment among skilled ITI graduates specializing in surveying and related fields,” the union said.

It added that the complete removal of the surveyor post has eliminated a crucial technical support role, vital at the ground level.

The union appealed to the chief minister to consider restoring the abolished posts and creating new surveyor positions to accommodate deserving candidates.