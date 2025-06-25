Committee takes up road safety concerns

YUPIA, 24 Jun: The Papum Pare District Road Safety Committee Board discussed road safety concerns in the district in detail during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav here on Monday.

The meeting saw the participation of key stakeholders and officials, who engaged in detailed deliberations on pressing road safety concerns in the district.

Naharlagun Highway Division Executive Engineer Hage Tajang presented a detailed plan on road safety measures.

The committee decided to undertake urgent short-and medium-term measures on the Holongi-Itanagar-Banderdewa stretch of NH 415 and the Papu-Yupia Package 1 of NH 713A, in coordination with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The district medical officer was directed to submit proposals for first-aid training and addressing the shortages of ambulances and drivers.

The meeting further decided that the Papum Pare SP, the DTO, the DMO, and the DDSE will collaborate with NGO Avenue for Joy Foundation, Banderdewa,for organizing road safety awareness programmes at schools, colleges, public spaces, etc.

It was also decided that the Papum Pare SP will organize a road safety bike rally in the district. (DIPRO)