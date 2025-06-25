Tourism in Bichom poised for rapid development: DC

[ Prem Chetry ]

NAFRA, 24 Jun: Tourism in Bichom district is poised for rapid development, with the upcoming completion of the Frontier Highway, said Bichom Deputy Commissioner Bopai Puroik.

Addressing a tourism awareness programme organised here by the district administration, in collaboration with Himalayan Holidays, on Monday, the DC encouraged all stakeholders to utilize the interim period to undergo skill training in travel, tourism, and hospitality.

He gave assurance that the administration would organize larger and more comprehensive programmes in the near future to ensure that the stakeholders are professionally equipped to welcome tourists when the time comes.

The DC also felicitated the district’s first two tourism trained youths – Tsering Chomu Yanchadu of Khoina village and Maimu Dengjee Siongju of Nafra circle.

The primary objective of the programme was to raise awareness about tourism, promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices, and

educate the locals, especially youths and students, on the manifold benefits of responsible tourism.

Bichom district, blessed with breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, holds immense potential as a touristdestination. However, many local communities remain unaware of the economic, environmental, and social opportunities that responsible tourism can offer.

Delivering the keynote address, Brigadier Surendra Prasad spoke in depth about the importance of sustainable tourism development. He advocated local education on ecotourism, responsible travel practices, and methods to preserve natural and cultural assets while enabling economic growth.

A highlight of the event was an inspiring session by Everest summiteer Dr Anshu Jamsenpa, who captivated the audience with her personal journey and real-life experiences. She encouraged the youths and women of the region to explore adventure tourism as a viable and promising enterprise.

Everest summiteer Nima Lama, serving as a resource person, gave a practical demonstration of adventure gear and mountaineering equipment. He underscored the importance of discipline, punctuality, cleanliness, and orderliness in the tourism and adventure sector.

Tsering Wange, founder & CEO of Himalayan Holidays and chief adviser to the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association, shared valuable insights into tourism development in Bichom. He outlined several practical strategies for promoting tourism in the district and highlighted the support available through various schemes of the union Ministry of Tourism and the Arunachal State Tourism Department.

ZPM Nichang Jangju commended the resource persons for their expert guidance in the development of tourism in the district.

District Tourism Officer TW Thongdok also spoke.

The programme concluded with a collective resolve to work towards making Bichom district a model destination for sustainable and community-driven tourism.

The event witnessed the participation of panchayat leaders, members of SHGs and NGOs, homestay and hotel owners, taxi drivers, youths, and students.