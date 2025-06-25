Centre to start Daporijo-Dibrugarh helicopter service

PUNE, 24 Jun: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced awarding a new RCS helicopter route – Daporijo-Dibrugarh-Daporijo – under the UDAN 5.4 bidding, which has been awarded to Pawan Hans Limited for operation of an 11-seater helicopter with three days a week frequency.

He made the announcement during the 7th Small Aircraft & Helicopter Summit, organized

by the union Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry here in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Director Starlie Jamoh, along with Assistant Director (Tech) Priyam Borthakur attended the summit, which provides a common platform for all stakeholders related to aviation industry to discuss civil aviation issues with a view to strengthening the aviation sector with an effective roadmap for unlocking the potential of the helicopter and small aircraft industry.

The RCS helicopter route will provide dedicated air connectivity for the people of Upper Subansiri and Kamle districts of Arunachal Pradesh travelling to Dibrugarh in Assam at a cheaper fare for educational, medical and other purposes, and also to avail connecting flights to the rest of the country.

Union MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also attended the summit. (DIPR)