CBSE sub-regional office to be set up in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: In a significant step towards strengthening educational infrastructure and governance in Arunachal Pradesh, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) signed an agreement with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Regional Office at Guwahati for sparing space for the temporary establishment of the

CBSE sub-regional office in Itanagar.

The office will be housed within the SCERT campus at Gohpur Tinali, Chimpu.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has allotted a dedicated space of 1720 sqft in the old SCERT building to facilitate this initiative.

This Sub-Regional Office will cater exclusively to all CBSE-related matters for schools in Arunachal Pradesh starting from the academic year 2025-26 onwards.

The office will be headed by J. Pankaj Bage, CBSE Sub-Regional Officer, Itanagar. (DIPR)