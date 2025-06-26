New BJP appointments, Mithi made spokesperson

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The BJP Arunachal Pradesh has appointed Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi as the party’s chief spokesperson. The three-time MLA is also an advisor to the Minister of Education and Home.

Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, who is an advisor to the Minister of Rural Works Department (RWD), has been appointed as one of the vice presidents.

The other vice presidents are Dunggoli Libang, Tarh Soping, and Ashok Sangchoju. The list also includes two women: Shakuntala Taying and Higam Loyi Angu.

The BJP has appointed Tadar Niglar and Junty Singpho as general secretaries. Appointments were also made for state secretaries, treasurer, and other positions.

These are the first major appointments made by the ruling party after Kaling Moyong became the new president of BJP Arunachal Pradesh.