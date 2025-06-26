DC reviews education scenario

YUPIA, 25 Jun: Papum Pare deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav emphasized the importance of strengthening foundational and formative years of education, terming them critical to shaping the academic trajectory of students.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting on the district’s education scenario here on Wednesday, the DC urged all stakeholders to work in unison to improve CBSE results and ensure quality learning outcomes.

A key focus of the meeting was the ongoing school merger process for institutions with zero enrolments.

The DC called for a seamless transition with effective utilization of existing resources.

To ensure accountability, Yadav announced that teacher salaries would, henceforth, be processed based on attendance registers. She cautioned that absenteeism in the education department would not be tolerated.

In an effort to foster participatory governance, the DC directed the immediate activation of school management committees, encouraging regular meetings and close coordination with the local administration to address school-specific challenges.

Addressing gaps in school infrastructure, the DC advocated crowd-funding and community partnerships to improve basic amenities, especially in rural areas.

She also addressed concerns over teacher transfers, directing the DDSE to coordinate with the TRIHMS Standing Medical Board for verifying health-related exemption claims.

Taking note of students without bank accounts, the DC instructed DPC Tang Moromi to prepare a consolidated list and asked circle officers to coordinate with local banks to facilitate the account-opening process at the earliest.

She stressed the need for regular teacher training and invited actionable suggestions from field-level officials on areas where administrative intervention could enhance the education delivery system.

Describing BEOs and CRCCs as the “eyes and ears” of the department, she urged them to adopt a proactive and responsive approach to improve learning outcomes.

Representatives from Adhyayan Foundation also shared their interventions in the Sagalee block, aimed at nurturing a holistic school ecosystem.

Earlier, the district project coordinator gave a detailed presentation on the merger process and the overall education scenario.

The meeting concluded with the resolution to conduct bi-monthly meetings of principals and headmasters to review school progress and address challenges in a timely manner.

The meeting was attended by officials from the education department, block education officers, cluster resource centre coordinators, administrative officers. (DIPRO)