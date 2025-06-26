Rural entrepreneurship gets a push from ArSRLM

BASAR, 25 Jun: In a major boost to rural entrepreneurship, the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Basar, under the aegis of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) organized the Udyami Panjikaran Mela at the Tribal Cultural Hall here in Leparada district on Wednesday.

The day-long event witnessed overwhelming participation with over 200 attendees, comprising local entrepreneurs, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, and key government officials. The Mela served as a robust platform to promote entrepreneurship, plan departmental convergence and facilitate market access- a major step toward strengthening grassroots economic activities.

The event recorded further notable outcomes including the generation of Rs. 90,150 in revenue, registration of 81 entrepreneurs, including two non-SHG members, and registration of 156 local products.

Attending the programme, Leparada ADC Ejum Angu lauded ArSRLM’s ongoing efforts to empower SHGs and promote sustainable self-employment models. He emphasized the need for scientific preservation methods to increase product shelf life and ensure long-term business viability. He also encouraged SHGs to showcase their products during national events such as Republic Day, Statehood Day, and Independence Day to enhance visibility and promotion of their products.

Experts and departmental heads also shared practical and valuable recommendations for strengthening SHG-led entrepreneurship. Their suggestions focused on product diversification, cost-effective production processes, scientific preservation, branding, and digital marketing.

There was also a strong emphasis on the “Vocal for Local” initiative, sustainable utilization of forest products and SHGs participation in state and national expos.

Notably, the presence of technical experts and officials from various departments further enriched the discussions and emphasized the importance of convergence across sectors.

Also, a key highlight of the event was the announcement of a solar dryer unit which will be awarded to the best-performing SHG in the region, aimed at encouraging adoption of solar drying techniques to reduce post-harvest losses.