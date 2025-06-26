WCD reviews progress of destitute home

CHIMPU, 25 Jun: Commissioner of Women and Child Development, Mimum Tayeng, along with WCD Director T.W. Thongon, reviewed the progress of the construction work of the Working Women’s Hostel and Destitute Home at the APWWS premises on Wednesday.

During the site visit, the APWWS team accompanied the officials and provided a comprehensive briefing on the construction milestones achieved to date.

Expressing her satisfaction with the progress observed during the inspection, the WCD Commissioner highlighted the significance of the facility for the welfare of working women and vulnerable populations.

The Working Women’s Hostel and Destitute Home represents a crucial initiative in the state’s efforts to provide essential support services and accommodation for working women, while also addressing the needs of destitute individuals requiring shelter and care, according to an APWWS release.