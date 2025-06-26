DPVB hosts renowned educator Nischal Narayanam

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The Donyi Polo Vidya Bhawan (DPVB) hosted Nischal Narayanam, a child prodigy and exceptional talent in education here on Tuesday evening.

During the visit, Narayanam shared his insights and expertise with the faculty members of DPVB, and emphasized the importance of experiential learning, highlighting that “Learning by Doing” is 100% achievable, DPVB principal Yusihay Yobin informed in a release.

The principal and staff appreciated Narayanam’s innovative approaches, including 3D concepts and e-book designs.

“We believe it will have a lasting impact on our teaching methodologies. His innovative approaches, including the use of 3D concepts and e-book designs, were truly impressive and inspiring,” the release said.

The principal and staff expressed gratitude for the visit and look forward to implementing the learning.