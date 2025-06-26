DTF holds meet to improve education scenario

AALO, 25 Jun: The West Siang District Task Force (DTF) on Wednesday held a meeting here to discuss strategies to improve the district’s education scenario.

The Task Force aimed to identify and address key challenges in the education department with a focus on enhancing learning outcomes and promoting educational development in the district.

Key stakeholders emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving educational excellence and outlined plans to drive positive change in the district’s education system.

Chaired by deputy commissioner Mamu Hage, the meeting was attended by deputy director of school education Hengam Ete Bagra, ICDS deputy director Y.R Ete, principals, headmasters, teachers, BEOs, BRCCs and CRCCs. (DIPRO)