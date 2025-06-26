Wangsu says govt. aims to help youths become employers

NIRJULI, 25 Jun: “Our goal is not just to create employment through farming but also to enable participants to provide employment to others and become significant contributors to the growth of both the state and nation,” said minister for agriculture & allied departments Gabriel D. Wangsu during the valedictory program of the fifth batch of the ‘Catch Them Young’ program held here on Wednesday.

The concluding batch saw 32 trainees complete a comprehensive 15-day training program covering piggery, dairy, goatery and poultry husbandry. Wangsu, who oversees the portfolios of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry & veterinary, emphasised the long-term potential of farming as a sustainable resource. He also assured the trainees of providing every possible hand holding in their journey of entrepreneurship.

The event concluded with certificate distribution and presentation of special awards to outstanding trainers.

The ceremony was also attended by secretary Hage Tari, director J. Taba and senior departmental officials.

Later, the minister conducted site visits to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Karsingsa and State Veterinary Hospital, Papumpare district, where he engaged with field officers to understand challenges and explore strategies for enhancing service delivery.