DC convenes district water & sanitation mission meet

LIKABALI, 27 Jun: A meeting of the District Water & Sanitation Mission (DW&SM) was convened by Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap here on Friday to discuss major issues pertaining to water and sanitation in the district and to approve many important proposals for further submission to the government.

The DC vouched to identify viable projects for the government’s consideration and approval. Some of the proposals approved by the DW&SM in the meeting included rejuvenation of some selected critical and semi-critical spring sheds of the catchment areas, proposals for new water connections in some areas, and identifying newly emerged habitation areas.

PHE&WS Executive Engineer Binga Gara presented a brief on the proposals being taken up for consideration.

All members of the DW&SM attended the meeting and discussed in detail each of the proposals put for discussion. (DIPRO)