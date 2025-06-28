International Day against Drug Abuse observed

AALO, 27 Jun: The Hirik-Hiru People’s Welfare Society (HHPWS), Kamba in collaboration with the Government Higher Secondary School, Kamba, and the Police Department of West Siang district, observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at GHSS Kamba on 26 June.

The event drew enthusiastic participation of students and community members alike.

West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba highlighted the harmful effects of drug abuse and said that drug abuse is not merely a personal tragedy but a societal epidemic – one that erodes potential, fractures families, and fuels organized crime.

He urged students to choose books over substances and become role models for their peers. He stressed that lasting change must be rooted in awareness, education, and collective responsibility.

HHPWS’ women’s wing president Mokir Nomuk Kamki encouraged students to shun drugs and unlawful activities, and to embrace academics and sports as positive avenues for growth, discipline, and self-realization.

An essay competition on the topic ‘Drug menace among adolescents’ was conducted among the students as part of the observation.

HHPWS Drug Menace Committee chairman Dr J Kato highlighted the significance of the day.

District Programme Officer (NTCP) Dr Tsering Wangmu elaborated on the harmful effects of tobacco use. (DIPRO)