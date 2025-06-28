KVK organizes training prog on cultivation, processing & marketing of aromatic crops

ZIRO, 27 Jun: A training programme on improved cultivation, processing and marketing of aromatic crops, sponsored by Lucknow (UP)-based Central Institute of Medicinal & Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) was conducted by the Lower Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on 27 June.

The aim of the programme was to enhance income generation of farmers by adopting aromatic crop cultivation, KVK Head Dr Hage Munth said.

CIMAP Project Associate Ravi Kumar Shukla gave a brief introduction to the CIMAP’s activities and improved production technology of aromatic and medicinal plants.

CIMAP Senior Technical Officer Manoj Kumar Yadav imparted training in packages and practices of rosemary, geranium, their processing, market linkages and profitability of this venture.

He encouraged the farmers to adopt aromatic crops, since Ziro is a tourist destination and, with high potential for value addition, farmers can diversify their agricultural activities and improve their economic stability.

Later, an interaction session was conducted among the farmers, progressive farmers and the scientists, followed by distribution of 1,000 saplings of rosemary, geranium and rose to the farmers of both Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts.

Sixty farmers benefitted from the training programme. (DIPRO)