DAPORIJO, 27 Jun: A District Road Safety Committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner on Friday.

CO (Transport) Goken Koyu highlighted the guidelines and SOPs of road safety, while Daporijo PWD EE Lardik Kare was nominated as member secretary for road safety in the district.

The DC urged the committee to strictly carry out its duties and responsibilities in order to tackle road accident cases.

Stating that road accident cases, including hit-and-run, are increasing all over the country, the DC urged the committee to be vigilant and proactive to tackle such cases. (DIPRO)