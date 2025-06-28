MP to get 252 MW power from NHPC’s project in Arunachal; MoU signed

BHOPAL, 27 Jun: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between the MP Power Management Company and the NHPC on Friday in Bhopal for the purchase of 252 MW power allotted by the union Ministry of Power, an official said.

On the basis of the contract, Madhya Pradesh will get 252 MW power from the NHPC’s multipurpose hydropower project located in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed by Chief General Manager of MP Power Management Company Rakesh Thukral and NHPC General Manager Omkar Yadav in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he added.

CM Yadav said power purchase contracts from various renewable energy sources are also necessary apart from traditional energy sources in view of future demand.

“MP is an agriculture-based state. Along with domestic and industrial needs, electricity consumption in the agricultural sector is continuously increasing. In such a situation, future needs are being assessed. Therefore, it was decided to purchase electricity from Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The official said there is significant increase in electricity consumption in the industrial and agricultural sectors in Madhya Pradesh and it is being estimated that the demand may be 20,000 MW by the end of the current financial year.

“A large multipurpose hydroelectric project is being developed on the Dibang river in Arunachal Pradesh. It is likely to be commissioned by 2031-32. The electricity obtained from this project will help in meeting the demand for more than three hours during the period of maximum demand in the rabi months and about 9-19 hours in the remaining time,” the official informed.

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Neeraj Mandloi, Managing Director of MP Power Management Company Avinash Lavania and Managing Director of NHDC Rajiv Jain, among others were present on this occasion. (PTI)