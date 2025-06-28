Measures to double farmers’ income

[ Dr Malar Bui ]

To ascertain the pace of inclusive development for inspirational Arunachalis, all of us have to work in unison to double the farmers’ income in the days to come. But our state government has no magic wand to increase the farmers’ income manifolds. For it, I suggest the following the mantra of doubling farmers’ income.

Our government has almost connected all villages with roads and bridges, yet villagers are migrating to urban areas for menial work. This happened due to unavailability of economic activities in the village areas. Therefore, there should be a concept of intergrated farming programmes in rural area. Unlike mono culture, integrated farming encompasses taking up of agriculture crop + horticulture crop + forestry + fish farming + animal husbandry + vermicomposting + general composting + beekeeping within a contiguous given area, say 1.5-2 hectares. In such anm integrated farming, three persons are required to be employed annually (analyzed by the Department of Economic Analysis and Research, NABARD head office, Mumbai).

In the present situation, the horticultural productivity of the state is comparatively lesser. The productivity of apple in the state is 2.20 mt against 6.15 mt at the national average. In citrus, it is 4.49 mt against 9.68mt. Why does it happen to be so? The answer to this question is very simple; it is because in our state, farmers are not adopting production technologies. In other words, they are not applying horticulture sciences in their orchards/fields. Is it possible to increase the production/productivity of a given crop without area expansion programme? Yes we can. For it, we need to apply production technologies in toto. Without increase, the production in farmers’ fields, to doubling the farmers’ income will remain a dream. To maximize the production of crop, beekeeping on the farm is indispensable to assure adequate pollination.

Affluent people of the state should be encouraged to invest money in farming sectors, which will herald the coming up of ancillary industries in the state.

There should be a scheme for farm connectivity. Approach road/farm road should be constructed to connect the farm to the village main road such as PMGSY.

FPOs should be strengthened. e-NAM and mandis should be strengthened. The APMC infrastructure must be developed for easy market of the produce. Farmers should get remunerative prices for their produce. Local product should be leverage by the administration in the district for optimum benefit of the local producers. (The contributor is an agriculture scientist and development worker, based in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district)