Orientation prog for SPRC, DRPC officials concludes

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: The newly recruited officials of the State Panchayat Resource Centre (SPRC) and the District Panchayat Resource Centres (DPRC) participated in a five-day ‘orientation-cum-induction training programme’ which concluded here on Friday.

Organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), the programme was inaugurated on 23 June by RD&PR Minister Ojing Tasing, in the presence of RD&PR Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop, PR Director TajingJannom, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung, and others.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Swaroop emphasized the growing importance of capacity-building and training in the rural development sector. She highlighted that Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is fundamentally designed to enhance the capacities of panchayati raj institutions (PRI) and their functionaries. “Without adequate awareness and proper training,” she said, “it becomes increasingly challenging for villagers to effectively communicate their developmental aspirations to higher authorities.”

Tasing in his address called upon the newly inducted officials to perform their duties with sincerity and integrity. He underscored the need to inculcate a strong work culture within the panchayati raj framework. He pointed out that “lack of awareness among villagers and PRI leaders continues to be one of the primary reasons for developmental gaps in rural areas,” and urged the newly appointed officials to extend their full cooperation and become an integral part of this mission.

A total of 102 participants attended the programme, representing various districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The participants included associate professors, assistant professors, thematic experts, MIS assistants, accounts assistants, and research & training assistants of the SPRC and DPRCs.

The comprehensive five-day training covered essential aspects of the panchayati raj system, including roles and responsibilities of resource centre officials, grassroots governance mechanisms, and digital initiatives for e-enablement of panchayats to promote transparency, accountability, and efficient service delivery at the village level.

The programme aimed to strengthen the capacities of the newly recruited officials and equip them to support the PRIs effectively, thereby contributing towards sustainable and inclusive rural development across Arunachal.