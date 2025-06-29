AR organises summer camp for students

KHONSA, 28 Jun: Fifty students from various schools participated in a four-day summer camp organised here in Tirap district by the Assam Rifles.

The initiative was aimed at providing a constructive and enriching environment during the summer break, focusing on holistic development and community engagement.

The camp, which saw the participation of students from King George School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sharda Mission School, and ARPS, offered a diverse mix of activities such as sports competitions, a visit to the local museum, a dog show, a pipe band performance, non-flame cooking, dance, zumba, yoga, physical training, and a reading session at the library.

The programme was designed to promote discipline, creativity, physical fitness, and camaraderie among the children, while also introducing them to the ethos and commitment of the armed forces.

The event was appreciated by all attendees and local residents alike, with the large turnout and enthusiastic participation standing as a testament to its success. (DIPRO)