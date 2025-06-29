EPFO Itanagar conducts outreach prog

PASIGHAT, 28 Jun: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Itanagar conducted adistrict outreach programme at Apex Professional University here on Friday.

The programme was presided over by Regional PF Commissioner-II Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, along with Registrar Vijay Kumar Tilak and Deputy Registrar S Santhosh Kumar, and was attended by employees from the institution, besides employees and employers from Pasighat (E/Siang).

The EPFO Itanagar conducts the programme every month for the employees working in private/public sector undertakings, employers and pensioners, to make them aware of their benefits, rights, responsibilities and services under the Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952, and to hear out and redress their grievances, if any.

During the programme, the regional PF Commissioner-II interacted with the employees and discussed various topics, such as recent initiative undertaken by the EPFO on online services in every sphere of services like online claim submission and settlement, KYCs, e-nomination, profile correction, claiming death benefits by beneficiaries, etc. He also heard out the grievances of employees and employers and advised them to register on portals like EPFiGMS and CPGRAMS to have their grievances redressed online.

A similar programme was also conducted for Lower Siang district at DRDA, Likabali on the same day, a special state office release informed.