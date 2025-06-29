ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Forty-one participants from various Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) of Tinsukia region of Assam participated in a three-day regional workshop on foundational numeracy conducted at the PM Shri KV No 1 here from 26 to 28 June, in collaboration with the Jodo Gyan Education Foundation.

The workshop aimed to build teachers’ capacity in teaching mathematics at the foundational level through experiential, activity-based methods that reduce maths anxiety and foster conceptual understanding.

The sessions were facilitated by Jodo Gyan curriculum associates Pooja and Jacintha, who engaged teachers in a variety of hands-on activities to explore number sense, basic operations, and place value using low-cost teaching-learning materials like Ganit Mala, Rangometry, and Number Rods.

The workshop emphasized the importance of making mathematics joyful and meaningful by connecting abstract concepts to real-life experiences. Teachers also collaboratively designed lesson plans and discussed strategies to promote inclusive, discussion-based classrooms.

Tinsukia-based KVS RO AC Rajendra Kumar also interacted with the participants.