Locals restore damaged road

DAPORIJO, 28 Jun: A portion of the Sippi-Chetam-Nilling PMGSY road in Upper Subansiri district, which had been washed away near the Mali Maji stream between Soki and Chetia villages on 12 June, was restored by the people of the area without waiting for government help.

The road had remained cut off for 16 days, causing disruptions in transportation of ration items and hardship to school-goers, patients and the general public, social activist Dosh Dasi from Dasi village in Chetam circle informed in a release.

The road restoration work was led by former ASMs (2008 batch) of Chetam and Nilling circles, in collaboration with the incumbent gram chairpersons of Chetam and Nilling circles. It was sponsored by former Dasi village ASM Pudi Tamin Dasi.

Earthmovers and dumpers were pressed into service, and the road was restored after 10 hours of rigorous work by the people of both circles on Saturday.

They took up the restoration work after appeals by the public for immediate restoration of the road went unheeded, the release said.