Plantation, cleanliness drives organised

DAPORIJO, 28 Jun: The Leyu Welfare Society and the Yingki Welfare Society organised tree plantation and cleanliness drives in their adopted areas here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

Participating the drives, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo said that cleanliness of Daporijo township was a major challenge for the district administration and the Urban Development Department, as there were tonnes of rubbish in town.

He said that the plan to have stakeholders adopt areas for a year is aimed at achieving a permanent solution to the garbage problem in the township, and applauded the CBOs for their prompt action and cooperation.

He directed vendors and shopkeepers to adhere to civic sense and refrain from littering their surroundings, adding that defaulters would face strict action. (DIPRO)