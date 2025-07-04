Siram hails 50 years of state legislature as proud milestone

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram said that the completion of five decades of the state legislature is a proud milestone in the democratic journey of Arunachal Pradesh.

“From its modest beginnings in 1975 as a provisional legislative assembly to its evolution into a full-fledged democratic institution, the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has played a vital role in shaping the destiny of the state and voicing the hopes and aspirations of our diverse tribal communities,” Siram said in a press statement.

He said that the golden jubilee marks not just the passage of time but a proud journey of democratic growth, people’s representation, “and the resilient spirit of our beautiful state.”

“Over the decades, the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been the cornerstone of democratic governance, voicing the aspirations and safeguarding the rights of our diverse communities,” he said.

“The Congress party takes pride in the fact that it has been an integral part of this democratic journey. It was under successive Congress-led governments that Arunachal Pradesh saw the building of key democratic institutions, infrastructure development, social welfare, and the strengthening of grassroots governance,” the APCC president said.

Siram, on behalf of the APCC, congratulated the speaker, the past and present members of the legislative assembly, and the people of Arunachal on this historic occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

“On this golden jubilee celebration, the APCC salutes all former and present legislators, officers, and staff of the assembly secretariat for their unwavering dedication to public service. We also remember with respect the visionary leaders whose commitment laid the foundation for democratic governance in this frontier state,” he said.

Siram stated that this milestone must serve as a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to the ideals of justice, equality, transparency, and inclusive development.

“May this milestone inspire and serve as a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to the ideals of justice, equality, transparency, unity, and inclusive progress, development and to protect the sanctity of this democratic institution and ensure that the next fifty years are marked by progressive legislation, participatory governance, and equitable growth for all people with a pan-Arunachal approach,” he added.