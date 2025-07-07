Over 100 patients treated at free health camp

PASIGHAT, 6 Jul: Over 100 patients were treated during a free medical camp organized by NGO Siang Trust at Jomo village in East Siang district on Sunday.

The patients were treated by a team of doctors, including diabetic specialist Dr Lincode Moyong, surgical specialist Dr Gumi Padu, dental surgeon Dr Bobang Ratan, retired additional director Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee, and SMO Dr Lung Perme Pao.

Siang Trust president Mohonto Panging Pao, medical officials, GBs, the village secretary, and elders of the village also assisted in conducting the camp.

Patients, including elderly persons, received blood pressure tests, sugar tests, Glycated Hb tests and medicines. (DIPRO)