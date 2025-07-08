Sona inaugurates Saksham centre at IRBn school

PASIGHAT, 7 Jul: Education Minister PD Sona inaugurated Saksham – an innovative student activity and enrichment centre – at the Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School here in East Siang district on Monday.

The Saksham centre has been set up rooted in the ethos of activity-based, play-based and experiential learning,aligning with the vision of the NEP-2020 and the National Curriculum Framework-2023 to nurture well-rounded,curious and confident young learners.

Sona lauded the innovative initiative taken up by 5th IRBn Commandant Garima Singh to provide an experiential learning environment for young students and engage young minds through creative, activity-based learning, and new age learning methods.

He called for replicating such inspiring efforts in state, adding that “it is the need of the hour today to develop curiosity among young students through such experiential learning methods in our schools.”

He also appreciated the gesture to open the centre to the general public, so that, besides the children of the 5th IRBn,other children of Pasighat and nearby areas can also avail of the facilities.

The minister informed that the state government is set to introduce integrated learning methods at the elementary

level by clubbing pre-primary government schools with anganwadi centres. He also spoke on the need for more “space labs” in schools for creating interest in students for space technology.

Ruksin MLA Ninong Ering also commended Commandant Singh and the entire 5th IRBn for the initiative to empower students, and advised the students to strive hard in their studies.

Commandant Singh presented a brief on the various welfare-oriented measures and steps for imparting holistic and quality education at the Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School. She informed that the Saksham centre is equipped with a digital learning zone, a library, an indoor games corner, and a creative learning area for drawing, music,craft, theatre, etc. Life skills in terms of health, hygiene, traffic safety, value-based education, etc, are also taught at the centre, she said.

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, DC Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba, and DDSE Odhuk Tabing were also present,among others.

Earlier, the education minister interacted with the students of Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School and appreciated the exhibition models put up by the students. He also joined in plantation of saplings in the school’s premises. (DIPRO)