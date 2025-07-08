Wild elephant calf rescued in Deomali

DEOMALI, 7 Jul: In a swift and coordinated rescue operation, the Deomali Forest Division rescued a wild elephant calf that had fallen into a muddy pit – believed to be an old well – and had likely been trapped there for nearly two days.

Upon receiving information about the stranded elephant calf on the evening of 5 July, a dedicated team of forest personnel from Deomali, led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Diwang Lowang, under the supervision of

the Deomali divisional forest officer, rushed to the site.

The rescue operation, which lasted for approximately two hours, was supported by the local villagers, who joined hands with the Forest Department in the effort. With their combined efforts, the elephant calf was pulled out of the pit and later guided back safely into the nearby forest.

Acknowledging the crucial support extended by the local community, the RFO expressed his gratitude and awarded the villagers Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation for their timely and wholehearted assistance.

The Deomali Forest Division appealed to the public to report any such incident promptly to ensure timely action for the safety of wildlife in the region.(DIPRO)